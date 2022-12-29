Bengaluru suburban rail project: 326 trees to go for corridor 2

As many as 326 trees, many of them full-grown and strong, will make way for corridor 2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.

On December 27, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) allowed the felling of 268 trees and the translocation of another 58 trees for the 25-km corridor that will connect Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavar.

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, or K-Ride, which is building the suburban railway network, sought permission in 2021 for clearing 661 trees standing in the project area of corridor 2.

The BBMP said it sought suggestions/objections from the public about the request, but did not get any. However, the BBMP sent field forest officers to conduct spot inspections. Their report was discussed on August 26, 2022. Based on the report, the deputy conservator of forests (BBMP) ordered that of the 661 trees, 315 have been retained because they are situated outside the project area. Another 58 healthy trees, which are all healthy but stand in the project area, should be translocated. Only 268 trees in the project area, which are deceased or mature, should be felled. No decision has been taken about the remaining 20 trees.

The order will come into effect 15 days after it is published on the BBMP website.

Meanwhile, K-Ride has received 157 acres of land from the railways for corridor 2, which is the only among the four corridors under the BSRP, where some work has started.

R K Singh, Director (Project and Planning), K-RIDE, told DH that work was underway to set up depots at Hebbal and Benniganahalli. The depots will be used to set up concrete plants.