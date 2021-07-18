Bengaluru Urban district officials begin crackdown on lake encroachment

The Bengaluru Urban District administration on Saturday cracked down on lake encroachment in various places, days after a survey found that more than 4,500 acres of land belonging to 837 lakes in the district had been encroached.

Following administration from Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, officials in Bangalore South visited some of the encroached lakes.

Based on the information provided by the villagers in Kolur Gururayanapura, officials went to the spot and saw that the lake land in Survey Number 2 has not only been enriched by a farmhouse, owned by a businessman, but the water from storm water drain was diverted to private tanks to run an agriculture industry.

The farmhouse is spread across over a hundred acres and has an organic manure plant and a park. However, the owner had encroached lake land to build a road between his house and the farm. A small coffee plantation had also come up on the lake land.

The villagers took the officials into the farmhouse and showed the encroachment of the stormwater drain. The villagers alleged that the family had encroached the stormwater drain.

A series of check dams were built across the drain to divert water to tanks built on private land. As a result, the flow of water to the lakes was completely stopped, rendering it dry.

Assistant Commissioner M G Shivanna said the encroachment of stormwater drains, commercial use of water and conducting of commercial activities on agriculture land constitute violations.

Questioning the local revenue officials' failure to check the encroachment, Shivanna ordered Tahsildar Ramalakshman to conduct a survey of the entire land parcel within a week to assess if the businessman was owning more land than the amount permitted by the rules. "If the land is found to be disproportionate, the government has the authority to seize it," he said.

In Yelachaguppe, officials found that 12 gunta of lake land in Survey Number 132 was converted into a layout by a developer. An excavator was used to remove the layout infrastructure.

About 1.04 acre of lake land in Survey Number 5 in Ravugodlu, 1 acre land lakeland in Survey Number 60 at Gonipura was also recovered.