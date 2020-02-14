Bengaluru: Work on double-decker flyover begins

The work on double-decker road-cum-rail flyover has gathered pace with the contractor for the BMRCL launching the first road-level span of the project near Ragigudda.

The 3.2 km flyover has long pillars, which carry spans of the metro line on top and a road carriageway in the middle. The “complex project” is part of the RV Road-Bommasandra Metro Line being built under Namma Metro Phase 2.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that the road flyover will consist of two lanes on both sides.

“Apart from the elevated flyover, three lanes, both sides at grade road, will also exist. As on date, the progress of work is 40%, including the erection of 2.5 km of metro rail spans and 0.8 km of road level central spine spans,” it said.

BMRCL chief public relations officer stated that launching and fixing of wings to the spine segment of the road flyover was the most complex part of the project.

The new flyover will replace the Jayadeva flyover, which is being demolished part by part every day.

Metro authorities had planned to bring down the flyover in a month, but the window of opportunity to take up work being small, the work is likely to take longer.

19 km, 16 stations

The metro line with a length of about 19 km and 16 stations will connect the IT corridors in the southern part of the city, and is expected to decongest the busy Hosur Road.