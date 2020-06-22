Bengaluru's COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

With the 36 beds at Bengaluru’s main COVID-19 care centre at Victoria Hospital running out, there is an imminent possibility that the city may have no space to accommodate COVID-19-19 patients needing intensive care.

The health department on Saturday identified 16 government hospitals in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts where 167 ICU beds were reserved for COVID-19. Sixteen nodal officers were appointed to these hospitals who were directed by the health department to visit each hospital on Sunday and ensure that they commence delivery of services.

Sunday’s COVID-19 media bulletin revealed that the ICUs in the city have 31 patients. The Emergency and Trauma Centre at Victoria Hospital- has 36 beds and all of them are full. The other 14 beds at the hospital are not ready due to logistical reasons, said Dr CR Jayanthi, Dean and Director, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

Doctors at Emergency and Trauma Care Centre said there are currently fewer than 36 patients in the ICU and two are reserved for sick ward patients who may deteriorate.

Six of the 20 beds at COVID-19 ICU in Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital — equipped with ventilators and high flow oxygen — have been occupied as of Wednesday evening.

Dr C Nagaraj, director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), said the 104 beds at his hospital will be provided for the utilisation of patients who will be directed to his hospital once beds at Victoria and Bowring hospitals are full. On Saturday, 20 COVID-19 patients were sent to RGICD.

“We have only six COVID-19 ICU beds,” he said. “Four have ventilators and three are equipped with high flow oxygen. But to manage six ICU patients, we need at least six intensivists working in three shifts. But we have none.”

When these numbers were put before Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, he maintained that hospitals have vacant ICU beds. But the numbers he provided contrast with the figures from hospital heads.

“The 14 ICUs at Victoria will be ready with logistics in a day,” he said. “RGICD has 32 ICU beds and 24 ventilators. They can treat patients if intensivists are diverted from elsewhere. Bowring Hospital has five ICU beds and five ventilators.”

He said the city has several ICU beds in private hospitals and has no problems accommodating patients. “We will finalise the rates (with the private hospitals) in a day,” he added. The reality is, Bengaluru is the only metro yet to finalise COVID-19 rates, while Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai have already fixed the rates.