Bengaluru's JC Road flyover to have aesthetic fish belly shape 

The 1.8-km flyover — proposed along JC Road between Minerva Circle and Kasturba Road — received a green signal from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Tuesday.

The BBMP has proposed to build an aesthetically pleasing fish belly-shaped structure since the elevated corridor is coming up before the city’s iconic Town Hall.

Currently, only two flyovers in Bengaluru have the fish belly design: Sirsi Circle flyover near KR Market and the one on the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) that was recently inaugurated.

With the TAC suggesting several modifications to the flyover, the cost of the project is expected to be around Rs 270 crore to Rs 300 crore. The long pending proposal is expected to cut down traffic congestion by 46 per cent, officials said. It also offers signal-free commute across seven junctions, including Minerva Circle, Urvashi Talkies, Cauvery Talkies, Hudson Circle, and Halasuru Gate police station.

Some of the modifications include reduction in the number of pillars by adding more spans. The BBMP also plans to reduce the time of construction to one year. The first two months for planning, the next three months are set aside for shifting utilities. The construction is planned to be readied in six months.

During this stage, only piling, pillars and pillar caps are proposed to be undertaken at the site and the segments are expected to be readied in the factory and erected at the site as done by the metro.

There were concerns that the plan to introduce two-way traffic towards South Bengaluru from Town Hall could congest Minerva Circle.

The BBMP would be building a four-lane flyover but the decision to allow one-way or two-way traffic will be left to the traffic police to decide.