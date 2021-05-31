Bengaluru's Mahadevapura to get 250-bed government hospital

A new 250-bed government hospital will be built in Mahadevapura in the city, Karnataka Forest, Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali said on Monday.

"The Covid-19 Task Force in the state has been asking for construction of more hospitals in Bengaluru. The construction of the government hospital will begin very soon," the minister said in a statement.

Also Read | BBMP suspends aerial spraying of disinfectants in Bengaluru

According to him, the building will have a special ward for children and also a maternity ward.

The hospital will have all facilities available in a district hospital.

Limbavali is an MLA from Mahadevapura constituency.