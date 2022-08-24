Bengaluru's Sivananda flyover has uneven surface, admits BBMP

The BBMP, which re-opened one side of the flyover at Sivananda Circle for regular traffic on Monday, admitted that the flyover has undulations (uneven surface) but maintained that the quality of work is as per the standards and specifications. Following DH’s report on the ‘back-breaking’ flyover that triggered outrage on social media, the civic body has promised to conduct a third-party inspection about the quality of work.

“When vehicles are allowed on any new asphalt surface, the asphalt will further consolidate for about 5 mm after put to use. Hence, the asphalting work on the flyover has been carried out while maintaining 5 mm above the levels of expansion joints which are 20 m apart.

“Hence, the undulations have been observed at the expansion joints which are causing bumps on the flyover,” M Lokesh, Chief Engineer (Projects Central) at BBMP, stated in a written reply to DH.

“The undulations will subside after the flyover is used for about 15-30 days. Except this issue, the quality is as per standard,” he said.

Read | 'Back-breaking' flyover closed a week after launch

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said the construction work of the flyover at Hare Krishna Road and Kumara Krupa Road junction has been carried out as per the standard specification. It also added quality has been ensured by BBMP along with project management consultant Infra Support Engineering Consultants and third party agency test reports of Bureau Veritas.

“At present, the work on the flyover is not completed in all aspects. But the vehicles are temporarily allowed to ply on one side of the flyover to allow the work on the service road without which the road works can’t be taken up,” the BBMP said.

“We are currently studying the undulations. If the undulations continue even after a certain period, corrective measures, if required, will be carried out to bring it down.”

The BBMP has instructed Infra Support Engineering Consultants to verify and submit the report about the quality of the work.

‘Vertical height cleared’

On complaints that the Sivananda flyover has a vertical clearance of just 4.5 metres, the BBMP said the vertical height of the flyover was cleared by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and the same was approved by the High Court.

“The movement of trailers and heavy vehicles are restricted in the CBD area and also inside the area of Outer Ring Road. Hence, TAC opined that any structures that are going to be built within the limits of ORR shall be designed with a vertical clearance of 4.5 metres. Accordingly, all flyovers and underpasses are being designed with vertical clearance of 4.5 metres,” the BBMP said.