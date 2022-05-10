Bescom begins transformer service campaign

After two years, Bescom has started servicing transformers in the city under the transformer maintenance campaign launched by the Department of Energy.

Five days into the campaign, Bescom has already serviced 1,233 transformers in Bengaluru. That apart, other 2,110 transformers have been serviced in the other districts coming under Bescom jurisdiction.

Senior officials from Bescom said apart from repairs and fault identification, Bescom will also upgrade a few transformers.

“As a part of the campaign, we are servicing the transformers which have technical faults and taking up other repairs. We will also upgrade a few other transformers,” said Bescom MD P Rajendra Cholan.

Other officials from Bescom said that the campaign will also help identify transformers that need to be replaced.

“We will also identify defunct and less effective transformers during the 15-day campaign. We plan to replace such transformers at the earliest. This initiative would help avoid any kind of mishaps in the future,” a senior Bescom official said.

While Bescom had to take up maintenance of the transformers every year before the monsoons, sources in Bescom said that the activity was postponed for the last two years.

“These activities will result in power supply outages. Since many of them were working from home during the pandemic, we refrained from such activities,” the officials said.