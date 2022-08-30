Bescom’s vigilance cell cracks down on illegal power lines in Bengaluru

Bescom’s increased vigilance and crackdown on those drawing illegal power connections has resulted in a 45 per cent jump in the number of cases booked in 2021-22.

The state-run power company stepped up its vigil after the rise in electrical accidents and deaths in the city due to illegal power lines.

In 2020-21, about 2,610 cases were booked and it increased to 4,730 by 2021-22. Officials with the vigilance cell told DH that a majority of the cases were booked against those who had drawn illegal connections.

“In many instances, the main culprits are those buildings under construction and those erecting advertisement boards. They draw illegal connections, sometimes more than one line. Our officials conduct surprise checks across their jurisdiction and ensure such connections are removed and cases booked immediately,” a senior Bescom official said.

Although illegal power connections are a common problem in residential areas, in commercial areas, most of the cases are booked against those using domestic power lines for commercial purposes.

“A few illegal connections can be traced with the help from neighbours, but identifying misuse of domestic connections is a difficult task because we don’t usually receive complaints from the neighbours about this,” said an official from the Malleswaram Bescom Vigilance Police Station.

Apart from complaints and surprise field visits, Bescom also relies on feeder loss audit to identify potential areas where power theft could be high.

Feeder loss audit gives a clear picture of the amount of incoming power as against the amount of power being billed for.

“In areas where the difference is high, it is likely that the number of illegal connections is high. This narrows down our area of focus,” said another senior Bescom official.

All violations are assessed and booked under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Officials also urged citizens to raise complaints if they witness any such violations. They can either reach out to the closest vigilance police station or raise a complaint on the Bescom helpline 1912.