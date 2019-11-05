Bescom sends a shock: Electricity in 14 high-rises cut

Electricity connection to 14 high-rise buildings in Indiranagar area was cut off on Monday by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) over violation of building plan and fire safety norms.

The move came following a report submitted by the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services (KFES).

Rajesh Gowda, Managing Director, Bescom, said, “These buildings had violated norms by constructing additional floors over what had been sanctioned by the BBMP. They had failed to meet fire safety norms."

A KFES official said any building of more than 15 metres height needs approval of the fire department.

"We had submitted this report to Bescom a month ago and recently a meeting was held in this regard. Many of the buildings are constructed to a height of up to 21 metres, which is too dangerous," said the official, adding that details on more such buildings will be submitted soon.

Speaking to DH, G M Ravindra, Joint Commissioner of East Zone, BBMP, said, "We had requested the Fire Department’s report in the matter but they submitted the same to Bescom. They have taken this action."

Ravindra said they had already served notice to the buildings' owners citing building plan violations. "We are seeking permission from higher officials in the matter to revoke the Trade Licence and Occupancy Certificates issued to them," he said.