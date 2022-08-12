BIAL invites applications for monumental sculpture at upcoming Terminal 2

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has issued a statement inviting artists and art groups to submit proposals for a 20-metre high monumental sculpture at the Forest Belt Area in the upcoming Terminal 2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIA B).

The art programme in T2 at KIA will mirror two themes – Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture and Naurasa – the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata’s ‘Natyashastra’.

The shortlisted proposal will be commissioned and displayed at the Forest Belt Area that is located between the main terminal building and the boarding gates.

The proposals must be original and not a replica of previous work. It should be inspired by the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka or South India. The proposals will be reviewed by an independent advisory panel and BIAL stakeholders.

2020 programme

The airport’s first open call for the art programme in 2020 was a massive success and received 300 entries. This second open call for a monumental sculpture is one-of-its-kind and offers an opportunity for artists to showcase their talent. Submissions must be emailed to artprogramme@bialairport.com by 11:59 pm on September 15.

The winner will be announced on October 10.