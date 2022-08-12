BIAL invites applications for sculpture at Terminal 2

BIAL invites applications for monumental sculpture at upcoming Terminal 2

The shortlisted proposal will be commissioned and displayed at the Forest Belt Area that is located between the main terminal building and the boarding gates

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 04:47 ist

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has issued a statement inviting artists and art groups to submit proposals for a 20-metre high monumental sculpture at the Forest Belt Area in the upcoming Terminal 2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIA B).

The art programme in T2 at KIA will mirror two themes – Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture and Naurasa – the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata’s ‘Natyashastra’.

The shortlisted proposal will be commissioned and displayed at the Forest Belt Area that is located between the main terminal building and the boarding gates.

The proposals must be original and not a replica of previous work. It should be inspired by the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka or South India. The proposals will be reviewed by an independent advisory panel and BIAL stakeholders.

2020 programme

The airport’s first open call for the art programme in 2020 was a massive success and received 300 entries. This second open call for a monumental sculpture is one-of-its-kind and offers an opportunity for artists to showcase their talent. Submissions must be emailed to artprogramme@bialairport.com by 11:59 pm on September 15.

The winner will be announced on October 10.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Kempegowda International Airport
BIAL

What's Brewing

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans

Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

 