Biocon Foundation to contribute Rs 65 cr to Namma Metro

Biocon Foundation to contribute Rs 65 crore for Metro station construction in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 08 2020, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 18:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH.

The Biocon Foundation on Thursday pledged Rs 65 crore toward construction of the proposed Hebbagodi Metro station on Hosur Road here.

The foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Biocon Ltd, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to the effect, a release from Biocon said on Thursday.

The MoU was inked by Biocon Foundation Founder and Managing Trustee Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth. As a recognition of Biocon Foundation's contribution to society, BMRCL will approach the Karnataka government jointly with the Biocon Foundation for naming the upcoming station as Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Namma Metro
Bengaluru
Biocon

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 