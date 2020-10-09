Biocon to fund Hebbagodi metro station

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Biocon Foundation signed an MoU on Thurday for funding Rs 65 crore towards the construction of the Hebbagodi metro station on the RV Road-Bommasandra line (Reach 5) under Phase 2.

As part of the agreement, the BMRCL will request the state government to name the station as Biocon Hebbagodi metro station.

This metro line will connect Electronics City and has a huge potential in reducing trafic congestion on Hosur Road.

While the station will be funded by Biocon, a foot overbridge that will link the station concourse to Hosur Road will be built by the BMRCL, which will also take up station access infrastructure works such as footpath development.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Managing Trustee, Biocon Foundation, said that they were committed to investing in building resilient healthcare, education, water and sanitation and public infrastructure to drive social inclusion.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth was present during the signing of the agreement.