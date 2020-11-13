Biowaste bins at airport to dispose of used masks, PPE

In view of an expected surge in festive season air travel, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has urged passengers to use biowaste bins kept at various locations across the airport to dispose their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the BIAL has set up 139 biowaste bins of different sizes across the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Currently, used PPE is found strewn across the airport campus, posing a health hazard to both passengers and staff.

According to the BIAL, the airport collects almost 800-1,000 kg of biowaste a day. To reduce Covid-19-related PPE waste, the BIAL is managing the disposal of biowaste in a scientific manner, as stipulated by the government, a spokesperson said.

With travel set to increase during this festive season, the BIAL has urged passengers to dispose of used masks, gloves and other protective gear at designated biowaste bins, placed at locations across the airport. Discarded haphazardly, the waste could become an alarming health and environmental hazard for both passengers and housekeeping staff, the spokesperson said.