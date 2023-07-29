B'luru: 800-litre lane composters installed in park  

Two lane composters were installed in the Poorna Chandra Park in Kumaraswamy Layout on Friday to manage the wet waste generated in the locality.

Each lane composter has a capacity of 800 litres and can daily process wet waste from 40 households in the area. After a 45-day gestation period, the compost created is used to replenish the nutrients in the park’s soil.

The initiative was undertaken by Circular Waste Solutions (CWS) funded by the NAMA (Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action) facility in collaboration with residents' welfare association Nagarika Seva Samiti to promote low carbon circular economy solutions in municipal solid waste management.

The goal of the initiative was to encourage source waste segregation and decentralise waste processing and to reduce carbon emissions by raising awareness about the benefits of composting.

The facility will be maintained by the local BBMP waste collection auto driver and helper, who have been trained by the CWS team to manage them.