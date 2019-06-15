BM Kaval irregularities: Disputed land inspected

The Government Assurance Committee will write to the Legislative Assembly Speaker regarding irregularities in granting land at Survey No 137 in BM Kaval, Kengeri hobli. The 310-acre government land was illegally sanctioned to private parties using forged documents, which was stayed by the Karnataka high court in December last year.

A T Ramaswamy, chairman of the committee, said a decision will be taken after discussing the irregularities with the revenue minister and principal secretary, revenue department.

During a spot inspection, the chairman and officials of the department learnt that the land, which was registered as agricultural land owned by private individuals, actually belonged to the state. It was also learnt that the land was not cultivated upon.

The inspection was following by a meeting of the members of the committee at the Vidhana Soudha.

The issue, in which Special Deputy Commissioner-2, South Division of Bengaluru Urban district had allowed the claims of two women over the land, was earlier discussed in the Assembly and was subsequently transferred to the committee.

The said patch of land has a history of disputes over the past two decades, since a report in 2001 by a special tahsildar emerged that it was under the possession of private

individuals.