BMRCL awards Baiyappanahalli metro remodelling contract

The Baiyappanahalli depot contract costs Rs 249.19 crore. The depot is being remodelled to service the 18.236-km Silk Board Junction-KR Puram line under Phase 2A

  • Mar 24 2023, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 05:18 ist
The KR Puram metro station. Credit: DH PHOTO/B K Janardhan

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has picked the contractor for constructing and remodelling the Baiyappanahalli depot. 

The contract was given to J Kumar Infraprojects-AICPL on March 18, the same day that their joint venture won the bid for constructing the airport line metro depot at Shettigere. That contract was worth Rs 182.33 crore. 

The Baiyappanahalli depot contract costs Rs 249.19 crore. The depot is being remodelled to service the 18.236-km Silk Board Junction-KR Puram line under Phase 2A.

The new depot will be a two-tier facility on the existing 25-acre land. It will have 28 stabling lines — 14 at grade and 14 underground. The existing depot will be torn down to build the new facility.

The remodelled Baiyappanahalli depot will initially service the 58-km Silk Board-KR Puram-airport line until the Shettigere depot-workshop gets ready. The airport line is expected to open in December 2024 or early 2025.

Whitefield metro will open to public from 7 am, Sunday

You will be able to take a train on the 13.71-km KR Puram-Whitefield metro line starting at 7 am, March 26 (Sunday). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the line at 1 pm on Saturday. He will ride the metro afterwards.

Commercial operations on the Whitefield line will begin at 7 am, Sunday, a BMRCL official said.

The travel time between KR Puram and Whitefield will be 25 minutes and the fare is Rs 35, the official added.

