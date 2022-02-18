BMRCL casts first set of U-girders for ORR line

The U-girder will be stitched together to construct an elevated metro corridor along the Outer Ring Road and link it to the Kempegowda International Airport

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 18 2022, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 05:18 ist
The erection of U-girders will be done by launching girder and heavy-duty tandem lifting cranes of 500 tonne each. Credit: DH Photo

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Thursday cast the first set of U-girders, a technology being introduced in the city for the first time to build Metro viaducts.

The U-girder will be stitched together to construct an elevated metro corridor along the Outer Ring Road and link it to the Kempegowda International Airport (56 km). Instead of stitching together multiple spans between two pillars, the BMRCL will erect a single-span U-girder of 28 metres in the same space. This technology is expected to complete construction at a much faster pace as compared to a segmental girder of the same length. 

On Thursday, Shankaranarayana Constructions (SNC) — which has bagged the contract to build seven stations and eight-km of viaduct between Kodibeesanahalli and KR Puram — launched the U-girder at its casting yard in Whitefield, officials said.  This is part of Namma Metro’s Phase II-A project, targeted to be completed in 30 months. 

The U-girders weigh 168 tonnes each. The erection of U-girders will be done by launching girder and heavy-duty tandem lifting cranes of 500 tonne each. The eight-km stretch requires a total of 554 U-girders. 

