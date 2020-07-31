BMRCL chalks out Rs 6,000-crore procurement plan

BMRCL has laid out a procurement road map for the next five years, where companies under Make in India will be preferred for the works, worth Rs 6,308 crore.

As the corporation is implementing the 72-km Phase 2 work, it is awaiting the Centre’s approval for two more lines (Phase 2A and 2B) with a total length of 56.15 km. Most procurements for Phase 2 have been completed. However, with the Centre laying emphasis on self-reliance, officials have drawn up the procurement and expenditure plan that will act as a blueprint for Indian companies.

BMRCL officials said the idea was to provide a blueprint to industrialists and investors. “All metro corporations in the country are drawing up similar blueprints. This will help industries assess the demand and make investments accordingly,” an official said. The official said Make in India has gathered more weightage following the Chinse aggression. He said foreign firms will continue to participate in works where Indian companies are yet to gain a grip.