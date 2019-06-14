BMRCL contractor booked for damaging KPTCL power line

A site engineer and site supervisor of Simplex Infrastructure company, which has taken up a metro rail project, were booked for allegedly damaging a 66 kV KPTCL underground power line worth Rs 20 lakh on Bannerghatta Road on Tuesday.

Mahesh A L, the junior engineer of KPTCL, transmission line maintenance division of Subramanyapura Branch, filed a complaint with the Konanakunte police station. The incident came to light after KPTCL received complaints regarding power fluctuation in all the areas coming under the BTM sub-station.

After inspecting the line, KPTCL found that Simplex Infrastructure, which has taken up the digging work of BMRCL on Bannerghatta Road, had damaged 1,000 square millimetres of the 66 KV underground power cable.

Rs 20-lakh loss

He stated in the complaint that KPTCL had incurred a loss of Rs 20 lakh due to the damage.

Following his complaint, the police booked engineer Nikunj Sharma and supervisor Sourav Debe under various sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the police, the contractors should consult KPTCL officials before taking up any work when there was a line.

Without any prior permission, the accused have gone ahead with the work and damaged the power line, they said.