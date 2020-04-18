BMRCL invites bids for common mobility card

Namma Metro services may have been suspended due to the lockdown, but officials are working to prep up services for future to develop the mobility card infrastructure by the end of the year.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited tenders for acquiring and issuing open-loop National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for Phases 1 and 2, except for the Gottigere-Nagawara line. It also plans to upgrade the automatic fare collection (AFC) system at the existing stations in Phase 1 by June 2020.

“The Phase 2 AFC system is currently under implementation. Since the existing AFC system in Phase 1 does not support the NCMC, the upgradation of Phase 1 AFC system has also been planned to be implemented by the BMRCL,” the tender document says.

In Phase 2, the installation of the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura extension line will be completed by the second quarter, while work on the Mysore Road-Kengeri line is expected to take three more months.

The deadline for remaining lines goes up to the first quarter of 2021-23.

The tenders, which involve seven-year-contract in providing the payment system, will be opened on June 5 and are expected to be awarded by July after the technical and financial evaluation.