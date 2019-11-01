BMRCL shuts west entry to RV Road station

The last western entry of the RV Road Metro station will be shut from Saturday as BMRCL begins the next stage of the work to integrate the station with the upcoming station for RV Road-Bommasandra Line under Phase 2.

With this, the stairs, as well as the lift to access the concourse of the station from the west side, will be shut. However, passengers can enter/exit the station through the east side entrance.

According to the plan, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) seeks to demolish a part of the entry structures on the west side of the station, making it an island platform connecting Phase 2 and Phase 1 (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli)

lines.

In August, officials had closed the southwest entry to initiate demolition work. With the closure of north-west entry, passengers coming from Banashankari have to cross the road to access the station from the east entry.

“The integration of the platforms of the two lines is obligatory mainly to save the trees inside the Lakshman Rau Park and to enhance convenience to passengers... Commuters requiring lift facility from ground to concourse are requested to use the next station,” BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said.