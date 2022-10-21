BMRCL to probe wall collapse on metro track

BMRCL officials will investigate the collapse of a wall portion and the mesh fence around the metro track near the JD(S) office in Seshadripuram.

On Thursday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) inspected the site. A part of the wall found to be dilapidated had been removed as it threatens the safety of pedestrians using the adjacent footpath.

Senior officials said the collapsed wall was a compound built 12 years ago during the construction stage of Namma Metro Phase 1.

“The retention wall is intact. A portion of the compound wall has collapsed. The mesh on top was erected following incidents of stone-throwing, which damaged the metro trains,” said B L Yashwant Chavan, chief public relations officer.

Asked whether shoddy work caused the collapse, officials said they will examine it.

“As of now, we think that seepage and erosion during the heavy downpour would have caused the wall to weaken and collapse. However, an inquiry needs to be conducted before arriving at any conclusion,” he said.

Parts of the mesh and wall had collapsed on several vehicles parked on the roadside.