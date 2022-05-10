BMRCL wants to axe 127 trees for metro work

In yet another piecemeal demand for clearing trees, the BMRCL has sought the removal of 127 trees to make way for four metro stations on the Outer Ring Road as part of the Phase 2A work.

The tree officer for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has issued a public notice in this regard. The document shows that the trees are being cleared to make way for the Central Silk Board Junction, HSR Layout, Agara and Kodibeesanahalli metro stations. Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions to the proposal by May 18.

This is the fourth application filed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the removal of trees to build the 18.2-km line from Silk Board to KR Puram under Phase 2A.

The tree committee will now inspect the area and explore the possibility of retaining or translocating the trees "infringing" on the project, following which a decision will be taken on felling them.

The BMRCL has already sought the removal of 2,115 trees for the project in three separate applications filed in April, June and July last year.

The tree officer, based on the recommendations of the tree expert committee, has given clearance for felling of 1,348 trees but recommended translocation of 696 trees while ruling that 71 trees have to be retained in their place.