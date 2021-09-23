BMRCL workers jubilant at digging breakthrough as many did 8-hour shifts in tunnel

BMRCL workers who were part of the breakthrough achieved by Urja screamed in joy, waving both the national tricolour and Kannada flag.

Many said watching the moment of breakthrough was like realising a dream. Rohit, a safety manager, said labourers worked eight-hour shifts in the tunnel.

“Tunneling is relatively tougher than the elevated section. Covid made things a little complicated, prompting us to take precautions. It is good to finally see the breakthrough,” he said.

An assistant engineer wishing to be anonymous recalled the time when he had to explain his work atmosphere to his family.

“No matter whatever I said, I could not give them the real picture of working several metres below the surface or the feeling of spending eight hours in such an environment.”

Mazhar Ahmed Soudagar, a BMRCL project personnel, said it would take 60 days to dismantle the TBM, shift it to Cantonment, assemble it again and dig towards Pottery Town.

