BMTC begins third trial run to lease 90 e-buses

The BMTC on Thursday began yet another trial run of electric buses as part of a long-delayed process to induct eco-friendly vehicles into its fleet. The trial run will likely go on for a few months as the transporter will test buses from different manufacturers.

This is the third time that the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is conducting a trial run of the buses, which started as early as in 2014 but got delayed in the following years.

The trial run is for leasing 90 buses, supported by the Bangalore smart city project, and five companies have expressed interest in it. A separate tender to lease 300 buses, under the central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME), is likely to be called by the end of the year.

The vehicles tested on Thursday were 12-metre-long air-conditioned buses provided by Olectra Greentech Ltd, which has been the leading bidder in the past tenders. The bus has 34+1 passenger seats and can run 200-250 km on a single charge, which takes about three hours. Two more bidders — JBM and Veera Vahana — have offered to send their buses within a week, according to a source in the BMTC.

“We have identified eight routes having a mix of urban and suburban environment within the city to test the buses. The trial process is crucial to measure the capacity of the vehicle in comparison to the needs of the BMTC,” the source said.

An official said Ashok Leyland and Tata had also expressed an interest in the tender but sought more time to provide a bus for trial.

The BMTC expects that the relatively long-range Olectra buses can be optimally utilised. The bus also has a provision to support a wheelchair for specially-abled and senior citizens, besides USB charger, emergency alarm, stop buttons, first-aid kit and emergency exits, the BMTC said in a release.

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said the latest trial run would feature many buses made from Bengaluru-based companies. According to him, steps are being taken to induct e-buses, each of which will cost Rs 88.33 lakh. Of this, the Centre will provide Rs 55 lakh under the second phase of the FAME scheme.