BMTC set to procure over 600 diesel buses, to scrap 900 old ones

Stepping into the last quarter of the financial year, the BMTC on Saturday set in motion the process to procure 643 diesel buses that were part of the budget allocation. This comes at a time when the corporation has lined up over 900 old buses that need to be scrapped in the coming year.

The annual budget for 2020-21 had allocated Rs 600 crore for Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to procure 1,500 diesel buses. But due to the pandemic, officials had to postpone the procurement plans.

Officials in the corporation said the decision to go ahead with the purchase of buses was taken recently.

“In the initial days of the unlock period, the operations were minimal as demand was limited. A continuous assessment of demand shows the number of buses deployed daily has gone up over the last two months. We can see this in the growth of ridership from 10 lakh to nearly 20 lakh in this period,” an official said.

The 643 buses will be non-air-conditioned and will be compliant with the Bharat Stage 6 standards and regulations aimed at reducing pollution. As per the documents, companies have time till February 1 to submit bids for supplying the buses. The commercial bids will be opened on February 12. The official noted that even if the work orders are given in March, the bus manufacturers will take time to deliver the vehicles as per the specifications stipulated by the corporation.

Additional buses for students

Meanwhile, the decision to reopen schools will require the deployment of an additional number of buses and services. Officials said the corporation was preparing to run additional buses to cater to lakhs of college and school students who depend on the services.

The corporation is also in the midst of acquiring 380 electric buses under two separate schemes. While 80 e-buses are partly funded by the Bangalore Smart City Project Limited, the remaining 300 will be procured from a central scheme to promote electric vehicles.