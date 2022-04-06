BMTC tickets on private app from April 6

BMTC tickets on private app from today

In the first step, tickets and passes for Vajra (air conditioned) and electric buses will be available on the platform

  • Apr 06 2022, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 02:25 ist
BMTC bus passes and tickets can be bought on an app starting Wednesday. Tummoc, a private company offering payment facility for multi-modal transport service providers through its app, will launch its platform on Wednesday.

According to the company, the app is for public transport as well as last-mile connectivity, helping commuters find the best mode to commute. BMTC officials said they have plans to bring in more private players to sell tickets and passes (daily/weekly/monthly).

For this, the corporation has opened up its data on fares and routes. The project will be extended to other buses after assessing the performance of Tummoc.

