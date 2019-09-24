BMTC to clear pass applications in schools

Reaching out to students unable to get concessional/free bus passes, the BMTC has formed a special team that will visit the schools to process the applications.

In a release, the BMTC said 3.21 lakh students had obtained bus passes. To help those who were left out, special teams have visited 1,528 schools, where applications were made on behalf of the students. “Any educational institution/students facing problems concerning bus passes may contact the pass counter at Kempegowda Bus Station,” the BMTC said.

Officials, however, clarified the special teams would visit only primary and high school students.