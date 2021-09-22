BMTC to introduce 44 AC buses on 5 routes from Wednesday

Starting Thursday, the BMTC will introduce 44 air-conditioned bus services on the following routes: Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Kadugodi (V-335E), Attibele (V-360B), Bannerghatta National Park (V-365), Banashankari TTMC-ITPL (V-500CA) and Central Silk Board-Hebbal (V-500D), according to a news release.