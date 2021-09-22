BMTC to introduce 44 AC buses on 5 routes from today

BMTC to introduce 44 AC buses on 5 routes from Wednesday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 22 2021, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 02:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Starting Thursday, the BMTC will introduce 44 air-conditioned bus services on the following routes: Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Kadugodi (V-335E), Attibele (V-360B), Bannerghatta National Park (V-365), Banashankari TTMC-ITPL (V-500CA) and Central Silk Board-Hebbal (V-500D), according to a news release.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
BMTC
Public Transport

What's Brewing

'Religious groups in India see fall in fertility rate'

'Religious groups in India see fall in fertility rate'

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

 