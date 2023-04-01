BMTC to ply additional buses for IPL fans

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate additional trips to accommodate fans watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the city. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to play Mumbai Indians in their first home game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

A senior BMTC official told DH that on the days RCB plays in the city, between April 2 and May 21, around 25 additional buses will be plying to and from the stadium, especially at night. More buses may be deployed as per public demand, he added. For bus trips scheduled after 11 pm, tickets will be priced one-and-half times the regular fares, based on the night service rates, the official said.

The bus routes operating from the stadium are as follows: SBS-1K and SBS-13K to Kadugodi bus stand via HAL Road and Hoodi Road respectively, G-2 to Sarjapur, G-3 to Electronic City, G-4 to Bannerghatta National Park, G-6 to Kengeri KHB quarters via MCTC - Nayandahalli, G-7 to Janapriya Township (Magadi Road), G-8 to Nelamangala, G-9 to Yelahanka 5th phase, G-10 to R K Hegde Nagar via Nagawara, G-11 to Bagaluru (Hennur Road), and KBS-12HK to Hosakote.

Parking options

Special Commissioner of Traffic M A Saleem said that the traffic police have restricted parking on roads around the stadium and a detailed advisory will be released soon. Vehicle users can park their vehicles at existing facilities at the Shivajinagar Bus Station, St Joseph’s Indian High School ground, and Cubbon Park, and use public transport to get to the stadium.

Data from the BMTC shows that the bus station has about 51,000 sq ft of available parking space. An official said that about 125 two-wheelers and 150 four-wheelers can be parked on the first floor and on a portion of the second floor.

Public parking at Cubbon Park is already available at two locations: on the road behind the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association and along one side of the road from the main gate of Queen Victoria Statue to King Edward Statue. Although the park's entry gates close by 10 pm, people who have parked their vehicles on these roads can exit from the side of the Press Club, an official from the Horticulture Department said.

Rates by locality

Car parking rates vary by locality.

Shivajinagar bus station:

Two-wheelers: Rs 10 for the first hour, Rs 5 per hour after the first hour, Rs 60 upto 12 hours, Rs 100 from 12 to 24 hours, Rs 1,000 for a monthly pass

Four-wheelers: Rs 20 for the first hour, Rs 10 per hour after the first hour, Rs 120 up to 12 hours, Rs 160 from 12 to 24 hours, Rs 3,000 for a monthly pass

Cubbon Park:

Two-wheelers: Rs 15 for first three hours, Rs 45 for 3 to 6 hours, Rs 10 every hour after 6 hours in addition to Rs 45

Four-wheelers: Rs 25 for first three hours, Rs 75 for 3 to 6 hours, Rs 10 every hour after 6 hours in addition to Rs 75