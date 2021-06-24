BMTC to run KIA buses from Mysuru Road, Banashankari

The BMTC will run Vayu Vajra bus services to airport from the Banashankari TTMC and the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station.

The four buses from Banashankari will run 32 trips while as many buses from Mysuru Road will run 28 trips, starting Thursday. With this, the total number of airport buses has gone up to 25, including nine from the Kempegowda Bus Station, Majestic, and eight from Electronic City.