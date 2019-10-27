BU to use mobile jammers to curb exam malpractice

Bangalore University will be the first in the state to install jammers to prevent malpractice during examinations. The university will use the gadgets from the upcoming semester examinations scheduled to be held in November 2019.

The move follows the recent directions from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to use jammers to prevent malpractice during various undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

The UGC circular reads: “Class Room model jammer EC-CRJ-6B5 of M/s ECIL has been successfully evaluated through lab tests and field trails by a board of officers, subject to various factors. The jammer model should be at places where there is no BTS within 100 metres of the site.” Restricting the jammer within 100 metres of the BTS (base transceiver station) is to ensure mobile users outside the exam centres are not put to inconvenience.

The UGC has also advised institutions to test the performance of the jammers before the commencement of the examinations. “The performance of the jammers deployed in each examination centre may be verified before the commencement of the examination as effectiveness of the jammers depends on various factors like power output, signal strength of BTS, sensitivity of the receiver, terrain, topography, line of sight etc..Actual deployment of jammers should require prior permission from the secretary, in terms of jammer policy of the government of India,” states the circular.

Prof K R Venugopal, vice chancellor of Bangalore University, said, “Despite a ban on mobile phones in examination centres, cases of malpractice using mobile phones and other digital modes are being reported. Deploying jammers at the centres during examinations has become necessary.”

Venugopal assured that deploying jammers near examination centres would not disturb the public in any way. “We can regulate the power to avoid inconvenience to those living around the examination centres,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bangalore University has also decided to communicate the decision to the affiliated institutions and colleges identified as examination centres, directing them to adopt the measure.