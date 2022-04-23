Burdened by diesel hike, BMTC mulls inducting CNG buses

The BMTC is considering deploying eco-friendly CNG buses amid soaring fuel costs and stagnating ridership.

Besides working to induct electric buses, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has asked CNG bus makers to provide buses for a trial run to assess their viability.

The state-run transporter considered inducting CNG buses in 2013 and 2014 before shelving the proposal. Gas Authority of India that installed three filling stations in as many BMTC bus depots lobbied hard for the buses without success.

For some years, BMTC resisted using buses running on CNG or Compressed Natural Gas.

It cited Mumbai’s example to suggest they are more expensive than diesel buses and are difficult to maintain.

The Union government’s decision to allow a Rs 25 per litre hike in diesel prices for bulk buyers has jolted the transporter.

“After the recent (diesel) hike, we are figuring if life cycle cost of a CNG vehicle is lower than diesel buses,” a senior BMTC official said.

Sources in the BMTC also revealed that the exorbitant capital cost of e-buses have prompted a rethink about CNG vehicles.

“E-buses cost at least 100% more than CNG vehicles,” admitted the source.

“We need time before we can buy more e-buses. Though BS VI buses are more eco-friendly than CNG, the soaring fuel price has made us think of long-term solutions.”

While confirming the development, an official said maintaining CNG buses would still be expensive, especially its spare parts.

“Many of them are not manufactured in India,” said the official, adding that the transporter wants to understand the maintenance regime while hiring buses for a trial run.

Officials in a fix

But demands by CNG bus makers that the BMTC should commit buying the vehicles before taking them for a trial has left officials in a fix.

“It may take more time before we can place a proposal before the board,” the official added.

