Bus lane best solution for decongesting roads: Officials, experts

Officials, experts and activists alike batted for bus lane as a realistic solution for decongesting the city by increasing the rideshare of the public transport.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) managing director C Shikha said bus lanes the tolerance for buses on roads has gone down due to the congestion created by the increasing number of private vehicles.

She was speaking at a webinar on 'Better Bus for Bengaluru' orgnised by Environment Support Group.

"Increase in private vehicles slow down the traffic and slow-moving buses are blamed for it. The only way to break out of the vicious circle is the bus lane where the speed of the bus will increase, making it more reliable than private vehicles," she said.

To a question on establishing a bus rapid transport system in Bengaluru, Shikha said bus lanes are practical solutions as they deliver greater results with less infrastructure.

Geetamm Tiwari, IIT-Delhi professor and architect of Delhi's BRTS, said the bus lane needs to be complemented by footpath and bicycle lanes. She noted that the benefits of flyovers are not only limited short term but also come in conflict with the long-term goals as such infrastructure invites more cars.

Usha Rao, Urban Studies expert, noted that big infrastructure like metro get better infrastructure while simple but practical solutions provided by the bus lane