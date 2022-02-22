Buses, HTVs banned from Sampige Road due to white-topping

The busy stretch of Sampige Road linking Central Bengaluru with the western part of the city via Malleswaram will be closed for heavy transport vehicles and BMTC buses for two months as the BBMP is set to take up white-topping works.

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, only two- and three-wheelers along with other light motor vehicles (LMV) will be allowed to ply on the stretch from Rajiv Gandhi Circle (Central junction) towards Circle Maramma Temple junction.

“BMTC buses should take a left turn near Sampige Theatre and reach Navarang, Rajajinagar via Vellivarapura,” BTP tweeted.

Similarly, all private buses have to move towards Vatal Nagaraj Road and then towards Dr Rajkumar Road to reach Navarang and Tumakuru Road, BTP officials revealed.

This traffic diversion will be in place for the next two months, the officials said.

