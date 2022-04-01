BWSSB repairs pipes in Kamaraj Rd, supplies clean water

A day after DH reported that contaminated water was supplied in and around Kamaraj Road, BWSSB repaired the pipelines and began the supply of clean water on Wednesday.

According to BWSSB officials, Smart City works on the stretch had damaged the pipelines, resulting in the contamination of water.

“We stopped the water supply to the area and provided water in tankers. Now, the pipelines have been inspected and action has been taken to ensure clean water is supplied.

Another official said that they have sent the water samples to the laboratory for testing and the results have come out clear. “We will continue to collect water samples for three days and send them to the laboratory. We will monitor the situation.”

