BWSSB to conduct water Adalat on Monday

The BWSSB will conduct a water adalat on Monday from 9.30 am to 11 am in the AEE (South-1) sub-division. Grievances related to billing, delay in providing water and sanitary connections, delay in converting the domestic connection to non-domestic ones and other related issues will be addressed.

The disputes of consumers of Banagiri Poornaprajna Layout, Banashankari, Padmanabhanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout-1 and Isro Layout service station coming under the sub-division will be heard at the office of the assistant executive engineer (South-1) sub-division, 1st Floor, Banagiri Nagar, near the Deve Gowda petrol bunk.