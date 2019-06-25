BWSSB will train sanitary workers to clean private STPs

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Safai Karmachari Development Board (SKDB) will have a well-trained crew to clean sewage treatment plants.

Private entities seeking the services of scavenging workers should utilise the team, formed in an effort to prevent STPs from becoming a veritable death field for the untrained manual scavengers.

Following a review meeting with the BWSSB and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, National Commission of Safai Karmachari member Jagadeesh Hiremani said he had asked for the precise number of scavengers in the city to be trained by BWSSB.

"There are many unidentified scavengers in the city. The SKDB is conducting a survey and will submit a report on their numbers. The scavengers will be trained on the latest technology and will be given a certificate," Hiremani told reporters.

Private entities should hire such trained workers and pay them the designated fee, while also displaying a hoarding with details of where they took the service from. "These measures will help us bring down the deaths due to manual scavenging, which happens when private apartments hire unidentified manual scavengers," Hiremani said.

A special team will monitor the cleaning activities and will survey the apartments on how they maintain the STPs.

The central government will also be funding the project, while BWSSB takes care of the training. Once SKDB finishes tallying the number of scavengers, BWSSB will decide on enrollment for the training.

"They would be trained on jet machines and other latest equipment. This will totally eradicate manual scavenging. Apartments should go by the regulations (on hiring the cleaning crew). If they don't use our services, they'll be penalised according to the law," BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath said.