Cabinet approves Intermediary Ring Road project

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2022, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 03:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the realignment of the long-pending 90-meter-wide, 186-km-long Intermediary Ring Road (IRR) project conceived in 2007 by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA).

The proposed IRR will run through Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts. 

Briefing reporters, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the project needs to realign as this overlaps with the already proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) projects, besides several roads crisscrossing this region.

This apart, the Cabinet has also approved the lease of seven acres in Thimmasandra in Yelahanka for a 30-year period to the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association to develop an international-level tennis arena to promote the sport in the state.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the grant of 1.36 acres in Jigani, Anekal and 6 acres in Chikkamagaluru to set up educational institutions by the Rashtrotthana Parishat. 

ring road
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

