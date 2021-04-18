Can’t meet the demand, say oxygen suppliers to hospitals

Oxygen suppliers to major city hospitals are feeling helpless as demand is outstripping production capacity by five times in the last week alone.

Hospital personnel have formed long queues before major oxygen suppliers to refill cylinders, even as Universal Air Products and Air Water India suspended industrial supply of oxygen and are selling only medical-grade oxygen.

“Against our production capacity of 35 tonnes a day, the demand is 100 metric tonnes,” said KSN Shastri, assistant general manager, Universal Air Products, noting that the company did not add to any more clients than the 175 hospitals it is catering to.

With the queue lengthening before its refilling station, the company has urged the government to intervene and fix the supply issues.

Sachin Patil, head of Air Water India’s South India operations, told DH: “Our production capacity is 90 tonnes of liquid oxygen. In the past 10 days, the demand from our 24 hospital clients in Bengaluru and Mysuru has risen from 22 tonnes to 31 tonnes, while Mangaluru’s demand went up from seven tonnes to 12 tonnes.”

On top of this, the company also takes care of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Though JSW was taking 20-30 tonnes of liquid oxygen from the company, they are not taking it now, Patil said.

A top official in the Department of Commerce and Industries, who refused to be named, said: "We are asking industry suppliers to provide oxygen for medical purposes. The health department and the drug controller are certifying these suppliers."

Shobha Kanyadi, CEO, Sree Sai Prasad Multi Speciality Hospital, said her hospital personnel are standing in long queues at the refilling station with 15 jumbo cylinders and it takes nearly five hours to get them refilled.

“Nine of our patients need oxygen,” she said. “We have to refill our cylinders four to five times a day.”

Needing 26 jumbo cylinders for as many patients, Chaitanya Hospital in Yelahanka shifted them to Sai Krupa Hospital and Narayana Health.

Hospitals reach out to NGO

Mercy Mission, an NGO facilitating oxygen supply and beds for Covid patients, said more than a dozen hospitals have asked them for oxygen and help in shifting patients to other facilities.

“We don’t have so many jumbo cylinders to supply to hospitals,” admitted Syed Tousif Masood, a volunteer with the NGO. “Patients on high flow nasal cannulas require 100 litres per minute. Now, where do we get so much?”

Hospitals like Unity Lifeline (Nagarbhavi), Zion (Kammanahalli), Chaitanya Medical Centre (Yelahanka) and Medstar (Kodigehalli) have reached out to the NGO for oxygen supply.