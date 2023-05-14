Casting yard being set up near Devanahalli for BSRP's 25.02-km Mallige Line

K-RIDE is setting up a casting yard near Devanahalli for the 25.02-km Mallige Line of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), an official said.

At the casting yard, segments used in viaduct construction will be cast before being taken to the worksite for installation. This is the last crucial step before the piers are erected.

In a news release on Friday, K-RIDE said preliminary activities had begun at the casting yard.

Of the four lines under the BSRP, groundwork has begun only on the 25.02-acre Mallige Line that will link Baiyappanahalli with Chikkabavanavar via Hebbal.

K-RIDE said it had signed an MoU with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to hand over 3.055 acres of land at Air Force Station, Jalahalli, to facilitate the construction of the Mallige Line.

Defence authorities also granted permission for boundary wall construction at Jalahalli, according to K-RIDE.

K-RIDE has also sought 1.3 acres from the Banaswadi Garrison and 4.5 acres from the Chief Quality Assurance Establishment (Warship Equipment), Yeshwantpur.

In another significant development, the South Western Railway (SWR) has given K-RIDE in-principle permission to relocate various railway buildings and facilities, including the railway parcel office, the SSE Office and the substation, according to the statement.

Batching plants are under construction at Jalahalli, Hebbal and Benniganahalli. The Jalahalli plant will start functioning soon, K-RIDE said.

Testing activities will be conducted near Hebbal and Yeshwantpur next week, K-RIDE said.

This apart, the construction of three minor bridges has begun between Chikkabanavara and Yeshwantpur. The top slabs of two more minor bridges will be completed next week, according to K-RIDE.