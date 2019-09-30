Chairman's visit: BWSSB levels Kasavanahalli road

BWSSB officials, who had cited a lack of funds to repair roads in Kasavanahalli, suddenly started the work on Saturday after learning that their chairman was visiting the place, according to residents.

For months now, residents of this locality in southeastern Bengaluru have been urging the water board to restore the roads that were dug up to lay pipelines for supplying Cauvery water. But no action was taken.

Things started moving only after the representatives of the Kasavanahalli Development Forum (KDF) complained to the BWSSB Chairman, Tushar Giri Nath. He agreed to visit the locality and meet the residents on Saturday. BWSSB officials swung into action. A road in KPC Layout was quickly levelled with the wet mix.

“All these days, the civic authorities had cited a lack of funds. But they are carrying out this work after learning about the chairman’s visit,” said a representative of the KDF.

BWSSB officials also removed debris at certain places. Such roadworks should be actually carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The BWSSB merely pays for the cost, he added.

The chairman promised that the BWSSB would clear all the debris from the Bellandur ward by the end of October.

Asha Suresh, the local corporator who was present at the meeting, promised that the BBMP would take over the asphalting once the BWSSB levelled the roads with the wet mix.