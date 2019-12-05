Chaitanya schools set two world records

Initiatives promoting yoga and sports have earned Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions two world records.

Nearly 1.42 lakh students at 390 Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools across the country performed yoga and sports drill simultaneously on Wednesday, creating a world record.

The school chain now holds two separate records for the most number of participants simultaneously performing yoga and sports drill. The records, provisionally certified by Elite World Records LLC of the US and other record authorities, broke the previous record set by the International Organisation for Art and Peaceful Living in which 72,550 participants at 136 venues in 18 countries performed yoga.