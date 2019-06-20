‘Check building plan violations’

The high court directed the BBMP to depute an official to visit structures violating the building plan. If the building is occupied, it should initiate immediate action, the court said.

It was hearing a petition filed by the J P Nagar 4th Phase Dollars Layout Residents Welfare Association that had moved court over the illegal construction of a residential-cum-commercial complex in the area.

The petitioner stated that H S Rukmini, a Dollars Colony resident, had illegally constructed the complex, the height of which is more than what was specified in the sanctioned plan and that additional floors have been constructed.

The petitioner submitted representations to the authorities concerned in this regard. The Assistant Director of Town Planning (South) BBMP had written a letter to the BBMP chief engineer seeking action under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act 1976. But the BBMP authorities have not taken any action.

Following this, the petitioner approached the court seeking interim directions to the authorities to not issue an occupancy certificate to the 6th respondent for violating the building plan.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to July 23.