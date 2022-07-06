City officials suggest short-term corrections to decongest traffic

Officials of various civic agencies visited four major city junctions in their latest short-term attempt to decongest traffic.

After their late Tuesday night visit to the junctions, officials of the BBMP, BMRCL, BWSSB, BDA, Bescom, and Bengaluru Traffic Police believe several small corrections will better the situation.

“Of the 10 major junctions identified, we had inspected three of them last week. Now, we have visited a few other junctions,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said. “Small changes like including a signboard and providing a free left and a zebra crossing will help better the situation in many places, and we have proposed the same.”

The team also considered long-term solutions such as flyovers, underpasses, and skywalks at several places.

At Sarakki junction, a free left turn has been suggested for those moving from Konanakunte towards the Ring Road. Officials have also been instructed to repair the road towards the East End main road from the Jayadeva flyover.

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh also noted that waterlogging was reported in the underpass and asked BMRCL officials to complete the drainage works within a week.

“There are a number of problems related to stormwater drains (SWD) reported from the Silk Board junction. We have directed the officials to correct them. Also, BMTC has been asked to regulate the movement of buses in the junction,” Girinath said.

The team also directed officials to expedite works undertaken to prevent waterlogging on the road connecting Iblur Junction to Sarjapur Road.