Civic apathy destroying Bhoganahalli Lake: residents

Bhoganahalli Lake in southeastern Bengaluru has been “systematically destroyed” by a ruthless nexus of realtors and civic authorities, residents said.

Created on a five-acre land believed to have been donated by philanthropist Narasimha Shastri many years ago, the lake has half disappeared, said residents living in the vicinity of the waterbody for more than 25 years.

“It’s being destroyed in the last one year,” said Lakshman Amoor, a local resident. “The bad days for the lake began in 2012 when apathy of the civic authorities resulted in encroachment. A year ago, the BBMP began desilting, but officials stopped the work midway through after pumping out water. Now, nobody cares.”

Recently, miscreants chainsawed the trees around the waterbody. Residents recalled how the lake’s water was once used to wash clothes. They said it was the chief source of drinking water for the animals.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) allocated Rs 1 crore for the lake’s rejuvenation in 2012, but residents claim that the money was not used properly. The excessive inflow of sewage into the lake in the last few years also destroyed its flora and fauna.

A BBMP official said the lake was lined up for rejuvenation along with 18 other waterbodies. “The work would begin once funds are released,” he added.