Clear fallen trees in two days, CM B S Yediyurappa orders officials

Clear fallen trees in two days, CM orders officials

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 01:33 ist
Workers remove a large uprooted tree that fell on a car at Malleswaram 18th Cross following the thundershower earlier this week. DH FILE PHOTO/KRISHNAKUMAR P S

Taking stock of Bengaluru’s monsoon preparedness, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday directed civic officials to clear fallen trees within two days. 

Yediyurappa, who holds the Bengaluru city development portfolio, held discussions with officials from the BBMP, the BWSSB, the BDA, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) and the city police. 

The recent rains uprooted scores of trees in many localities, blocking streets and damaging vehicles. The city received 43 mm of rainfall as against the expected 25 mm this past week. 

“Work on identifying and pruning weak tree branches must happen continuously and the fallen trees must be cleared within two days,” Yediyurappa told officials, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. He warned officials that “indiscriminate action” will be taken if any shortcomings lead to traffic problems. 

He also cautioned BBMP helpline staff that they will face action if calls from citizens go unanswered. 

