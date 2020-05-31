Clearance of fallen trees continues in Bengaluru

The drive to clear the trees fallen on Friday by the heavy rain and gusty winds continued on Saturday with officials struggling to keep the roads free from the broken branches.

Fifteen of these 60 trees are in the east zone, of which BBMP officials are yet to clear 13. “There are only four teams in the west zone. Therefore, the clearance drive is getting delayed. We need more workers on the ground,” said corporator B Bhadregowda. A BBMP forest officer said no new case of tree fall was reported on Saturday. “There is no shortage of workers,” he said.