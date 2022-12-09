CM Bommai inaugurates white-topped stretch laid using ‘rapid’ tech

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated a 375-metre long white-topped road in Indiranagar, developed using the 'rapid road' technology on a pilot basis.

As the rapid road method is estimated to cost 30% more than the normal white-topping project, the state government has made it clear that the method will be considered only after examining its quality and rate.

While normal white-topping of roads takes about 30 days, the time needed for the rapid road project — which uses precast concrete segments made in the factory — is brought down by half.

"The white-topping of roads take a lot of time. Traffic has to be diverted and it causes density. Once laid, it will be very difficult to break the white-topped roads in case of any problems,” Bommai said.

“The rapid road technology has been experimented on a 375-m stretch. I have come here to inspect the same. We need to run 20-tonne vehicles on this road continuously and then analyse it. I have sought a report on the impact on the road due to the movement of heavy vehicles, details of joints, strength of tensile and other techniques. Ultimately, the work must be completed quickly, with good quality and cost effectiveness," the chief minister added.